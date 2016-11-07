Parliament Committee To Probe SGS Contract
Parliament’s Physical Infrastructure committee has been directed to launch an investigation into a contract awarded to a Swiss company currently undertaking mandatory vehicle inspection.
Societe Generale De Surveillance (SGS) signed a contract with government in March 2015 to carry out routine inspect vehicles with the aim of ensuring vehicles in poor mechanical condition are taken off the road, in a bid to reduce accidents.
Works and Transport Minister, Eng. Monica Azuba told the House during the plenary sitting of June 29, 2017, that government is carrying out the inspection exercise to ascertain the condition of motor vehicles in a bid to reduce the 1,500 motor accidents which occur in the country annually.
Azuba revealed that on July 1st, government was to start the first phase of enforcement, where motorists will be cautioned thrice and if they fail to take their vehicles for inspection, their cars will be impounded.
However, MPs expressed bitterness over the process, particularly the company SGS, which they noted was given a contract irregularly.
Kabula County MP, James Kakooza wondered why government would enter into a contract with a company which it had been suspended years back.
Mukono South MP, Johnson Muyanja, who presented a statement in the same issue, said by conducting the inspection exercise, government was subjecting vehicle owners to double taxation.
Muyanja said it was unfair yet for importation of vehicles, one is charged $200.
Luweero Woman MP, Lilian Nakate wondered why government had changed the contract specifications by using equipment from France instead of Germany as contained in the contract.
While legislators demanded that the contract to be immediately revoked, Ntege protested, saying that revoking the contract would attract legal and financial implications.
It was from this point therefore that the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga directed the Physical Infrastructure committee to scrutinize the government-SGS contract to ascertain the terms, as well as look into concerns of the public and report back in a month.