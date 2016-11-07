Parliament Com­mit­tee To Probe SGS Con­tract

Par­lia­men­t’s Phys­i­cal In­fra­struc­ture com­mit­tee has been di­rected to launch an in­ves­ti­ga­tion into a contract awarded to a Swiss com­pany cur­rently un­der­tak­ing manda­tory ve­hi­cle in­spec­tion.

So­ci­ete Gen­erale De Sur­veil­lance (SGS) signed a con­tract with gov­ern­ment in March 2015 to carry out rou­tine in­spect ve­hi­cles with the aim of en­sur­ing ve­hi­cles in poor me­chan­i­cal con­di­tion are taken off the road, in a bid to re­duce ac­ci­dents.

Works and Trans­port Min­is­ter, Eng. Mon­ica Azuba told the House dur­ing the ple­nary sit­ting of June 29, 2017, that gov­ern­ment is car­ry­ing out the in­spec­tion ex­er­cise to as­cer­tain the con­di­tion of mo­tor ve­hi­cles in a bid to re­duce the 1,500 mo­tor ac­ci­dents which oc­cur in the coun­try annually.

Azuba re­vealed that on July 1st, gov­ern­ment was to start the first phase of en­force­ment, where mo­torists will be cau­tioned thrice and if they fail to take their ve­hi­cles for in­spec­tion, their cars will be im­pounded.

How­ever, MPs ex­pressed bit­ter­ness over the process, par­tic­u­larly the com­pany SGS, which they noted was given a con­tract ir­reg­u­larly.

Kab­ula County MP, James Kakooza won­dered why gov­ern­ment would en­ter into a con­tract with a com­pany which it had been sus­pended years back.

Mukono South MP, John­son Muyanja, who pre­sented a state­ment in the same is­sue, said by conduct­ing the in­spec­tion ex­er­cise, gov­ern­ment was sub­ject­ing ve­hi­cle own­ers to dou­ble taxation.

Muyanja said it was un­fair yet for im­por­ta­tion of ve­hi­cles, one is charged $200.

Luweero Woman MP, Lil­ian Nakate won­dered why gov­ern­ment had changed the con­tract specifi­ca­tions by us­ing equip­ment from France in­stead of Ger­many as con­tained in the con­tract.

While leg­is­la­tors de­manded that the con­tract to be im­me­di­ately re­voked, Ntege protested, say­ing that re­vok­ing the con­tract would at­tract le­gal and fi­nan­cial im­pli­ca­tions.

It was from this point therefore that the Speaker of Par­lia­ment, Re­becca Kadaga di­rected the Phys­i­cal Infra­struc­ture com­mit­tee to scru­ti­nize the gov­ern­ment-SGS con­tract to as­cer­tain the terms, as well as look into con­cerns of the pub­lic and re­port back in a month.