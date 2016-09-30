PANIC! ICC Accepts to Probe M7, Bgr. Elwelu, Mugenyi, Over Kasese Murders, Mumbere Arrest

By Stuart Yiga

President Yoweri Museveni, the second (2nd ) infantry Division Commander of Uganda Peoples’ Defense Force (UPDF), Brigadier Peter Elwelu and the Assistant Inspector General of Police(AIGP), Asuman Mugyenyi are in panic after the office of the prosecutor of the International Criminal court acknowledged receipt of a petition byKasese district leaders to open formal investigations into gross human rights violations in the district following clashes between security forces and royal guards after an attack on the Rwenzururu palace.

On the 26th and 27th November 2016, joint security forces of the Uganda People’ Defense Force (UPDF) and Uganda Police Force attacked the Rwenzururu Palace leading to the death of over 62 people and the subsequent arrest of the Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere.

According to a letter presented to journalists at Centenary Park in Kampala, by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament and Kasese woman MP Winnie Kiiza, the petition was duly entered in the communications register of the office and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the provisions of the Rome statute of the international criminal court.

The complaint was filed by Winnie Kiiza, Kasese Municipality legislators; Robert Centenary, William Nzoughu (Busongora North), Godfrey Atkins Katusabe Bukonzo west, Muhindo Harold Tonny (Bukhonzo East), and a concerned citizen, Sunday Appolo.

While addressing journalists in Kampala yesterday, Winnie Kiiza expressed optimism that the court will investigate the alleged indiscriminate murder, massacres and acts of genocide committed by President Yoweri Museveni, the 2nd Division Commander of UPDF, Brigadier Peter Elwelu and the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Asuman Mugyenyi.