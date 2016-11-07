Panic at UBC as ICT Ministry Uncovers Ghost Workers

A few days ago we revealed that Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) was facing an issue of ghost workers, whereby it was reported that big shots have been siphoning money from ghost accounts through paying them salaries.

Latest info reveals that the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) ministry is conducting a head count of workers that started on Wednesday, so as to find out the actual number of employees at the national broadcaster.

The UBC management had issued an internal memo calling upon workers to report at the Nile Avenue based Station for the head count.

This is the reason the Human Resource Manager Barbara Kyomugisha and Clementine Aribo of accounts department in charge of Payroll were last month suspended indefinitely, before an internal audit was being instituted immediately.

This came about after Ministry of Finance conducted an audit on UBC and discovered that half of the alleged number of staff which UBC Management forwarded to the ministry were ghost workers.

The audit found out that staff who left UBC 4-6 years ago were still on the payroll and there are people at UBC collecting the salaries.

It is reported that the biggest number of ghost workers was discovered from Star FM radio, Star TV and upcountry stations.

We have learnt that after the outcome of the census that is when some staff will have their salary accounts credited for the months of May and June which had been stopped until investigations in the Human Resource Managers office was completed.