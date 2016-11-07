Panic as Man Claims Ownership Of Mulago Hospital Land

A man has claimed ownership of the land hosting Mulago National Referral Hospital and even attempted to fence off part of the land near the City Mortuary.

Latima Mpagi claims that the land belongs to the family of the late Isa Muganga Ssendaula and he is the administrator of the estate.

“I have the title for this land measuring 77 acres and I obtained it from government,” Mpagi said.

However, Mulago hospital spokesman, Enock Kusasira, has dismissed the claims, saying Mpagi could be a front for a senior army officer he did not name who he alleged has previously tried to grab the land without success.

“Those claims are completely false. This particular piece of land is one of those plots acquired by government between 1996 and 1998 with the loan from African development bank which was meant to expand Mulago hospital,” Kusasira remarked.

Old Mulago was founded in 1913 by Sir Albert Cook. The new Mulago facility was completed in 1962.

Hospital authorities said they also have the title of the 77 acre piece of land that includes plot 40 which the man claims to be his.

