Panic As Mak Visitation Committee Unearthes ‘Ghost Students’

The visitation committee investigating Makerere University’s woes has established that the institution has been budgeting for more students than it actually has.

Sources privy to the investigations reveal that the University has also been collecting money from students, which is not going to the University’s central bank account.

In November 2016, President Yoweri Museveni appointed a 9-member committee to inquire into the affairs of Makerere University. The decision was arrived at after the university was closed following weeks of a sit-down strike by lecturers and students.

In his statement, President Museveni indicated that the committee would review the reports of earlier committees, find out what was or was not implemented, and make new recommendations, if necessary. At the time of the appointment, Makerere University- Uganda’s oldest higher learning of Institution, was also dogged by allegations of gross mismanagement.

In the course of the investigation, the committee interfaced with senior past and current administrators, students, teaching and non-teaching staff and also carried out a head-count to establish the correct student population.

Now, sources privy to the investigations have said that the committee found that the university was reporting an inflated student population. It is alleged that whereas the University placed its official figure at 46,000 students, the commission established the number is around 30,000 students.

However, it is important to note that the figure was arrived at through a head count which some students may not have honoured, hence the discrepancy.

Sources also revealed that at least 4,000 students were found not to have identity cards, or that there their names were absent from the University’s official records, but they were paying money to the University, which money was never included on the central account

The committees investigations also reveal that key people in the university’s finance and administration department, were of interest to the committee. Two sets of auditors have been hired to investigate the department.

The committee has also recommended the dismissal of some key university staff over what they said, was mismanagement and negligence.

Three weeks ago, the committee interfaced with the University Council to hear from the persons implicated in mismanagement of the institution and it is now waiting for an appointment with President Museveni to hand in its report.

Committee members include Dr Abel Rwendeire as Chairperson, Tim Lwanga, Dr Florence Muranga, Dr. Proscovia Namubiru, John F.S Muwanga, Dr Paul Musasizi.