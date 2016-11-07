Oyam Community Roots For Health, Education

By Milton Emmy Akwam

LIRA: With the current poor education performances and bad health statuses in rural areas, a group of people from Aber and Kamdini Sub Counties in Oyam district and living in Lira town have come together to sort the scaring problem.

The Aber Kamdini Community in Lira (umbrella body) in their recent meet held on Sunday at Pacific Grand Hotel in Lira Municipality, agreed to focus on community health and improve pupils and students performances.

The association plans to distribute examination papers, past papers, text books, mattresses and other valuable items to all schools in the two sub counties.

It also intend to give mattresses to health centers, Mama Kits for safe delivery, arbitrate in land disputes, check different leaders for good service delivery among other tasks.

Sam Ebuk, one of the association members from Aber urged members not to look at supporting families whose relative passed on but rather leave unequalled legacy.

Ebuk says performances in most schools have recently declined over unknown reasons from teachers, calling for much vigilance and support from members.

“Helping, supporting and standing with member’s bereaved family comes automatic. For now, let’s look far deep beyond death,” he said.

Aber Primary School in Aber Sub country which has been beating all primary schools in Oyam district with high number of first graders only had seven pupils passing in D1 last year (2016).

Acobi Robert, the interim group chairperson who had earlier said the group would help members who lost their dear ones and help bachelor marry, welcomed the idea Ebuk raised.

Aber Kamdini Community in Lira has members among them doctors, business men and women, technician, politician, media gurus, lecturers, teachers, among others.

To kickoff the campaign, shs1, 120,000 has so far been raised besides four available mattresses.