30 Chinese Netted In Kampala Over Lack Of Work Permits

Immigration officers in Kampala have this morning arrested over 30 foreigners whom they found working at Arirang Hotel & Restaurant without work permits.

According to sources, these workers who are believed to be nationals of China and South Korea, were arrested from the Kyaddondo-road based hotel and taken to Immigration offices for further grilling.

This website understands that Arirang hotel was established years back by some Chinese/South Korea investors but they have since denied jobs to Ugandans in favour of their fellow country men and women.

However, worse of it, they haven’t been passing through the right channels while entering the country, which prompted the immigration officers to follow it up after receiving reports from residents.

Arirang hotel has been at the peak of scandals in Uganda since 2015 when its kitchen facility was closed by KCCA over worrying hygiene.

KCCA reported that the hygiene of the restaurant was in a worrying state with tea cups and saucers dirty; and empty beer bottles plus leftovers all dumped on the kitchen floor.

Recently, Uganda National roads authority had to deport several Chinese workers who were found without working permits.

In February 2017, a scholar and economic development expert revealed that over 30,000 Chinese are in Uganda illegally.

Dr. David Dollar, a Senior Fellow in the Foreign Policy, Global Economy and Development programme at the John L. Thornton China Centre of the Brookings Institution, US, says that the influx of Chinese migrants into Uganda and other African countries is a result of global labour migration.

About Arirang Hotel & Restaurant

Arirang is a famous multi-functional business venue located at Plot 15A Kyadondo Road, Kampala.

It is famously known for its full-fledged restaurant venue with an authentic menu filled with delicacies from the Korean kitchen.