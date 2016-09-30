Over 25 Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes On Lake Victoria

By Serestino Tusingwire

About 25 people are reportedly dead following a boat accident that happened today (Friday) morning on Lake Victoria.

A boat carrying at least 30 people has capsized in Bukasa, Lake Victoria and only four people have allegedly survived.

This website has understood that the survivors had life jackets.

According to Richard Musisi, the DPC Kalangala district, the victims were travelling from Bukasa, Kalangala District to Entebbe mainland for the Christmas festival.

“The marine police had barred them from travelling. They also had no life jackets. Some of them said they were going for Christmas on the mainland,” he said.

He revealed that only six bodies have so far been recovered, four people rescued while 20 are still missing.