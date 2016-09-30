Over 160 Rwenzururu Royal Guards Surrender to Police

Over 160 Rwenzururu royal guards have so far surrendered to security agencies in Kasese, four weeks after the arrest of their King Charles Wesley Mumbere.

This is after government extended amnesty to the royal guards suspected to have been involved in clashes with government forces in late November.

The November clashes in Rwenzururu palace left over 100 people dead and many others including their king Mumbere arrested.

According to Agapitus Ecotu, the Rwenzori East Police Commander, out of 167 who surrendered 165 came from Bukonzo west constituency while 2 came from Kasese municipality.

“We have so far received and screened 167 Royal Guards who surrendered to security officers at sub-county level. We have profiled them after recording their statements at various police stations” Ecotu said.

It should be remembered that Mumbere alongside his royal guards are currently battling numerous charges including murder, aggravated robbery, and terrorism among others.

They will be appearing before Jinja magistrates’ court tomorrow (December 28) for hearing of the charges.