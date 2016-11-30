Over 150 Migrants Drown In Sea

At least 150 Gambian migrants are feared to have died after a boat they were travelling on capsized in the Mediterranean Sea early this week.

A few of the survivors who included a little boy were rescued by a humanitarian vessel, the Iuventa, whose crew found the boy hanging onto a fuel tank in the sea. He was transferred first to an Italian Coast Guard ship, then to a Spanish frigate and brought to the Sicilian island of Lampedusa early on Wednesday.

According to Italian media, the boy says “Everyone else died.” The boy said they left Sabratha, Libya, two days ago on a rubber boat with 147 sub-Saharan Africans on board, including five children and some pregnant women.

“But there’s some hope that the Italian Coast Guard picked up others,” said International Migration Organization (IOM) spokesman Flavio Di Giacomo in Rome, after speaking to staff in Lampedusa.

Most of the passengers were from Nigeria, Mali and Gambia. An estimated 5,000 people died while attempting to cross the Mediterranean in 2016. On Wednesday the Golfo Azzurro, a humanitarian vessel, rescued about 400 migrants – mainly from Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Gambia and Bangladesh – including 16 women and two children.

@Al Jazeera