Over 14 Perish in Masaka-Mbarara Road Accident

Over 14 people are feared dead following a terrible accident that happened this morning in Lwengo district along Masaka-Mbarara high way.

The accident occurred at Kyabagonya Village about 7 kilometers from Kyanzanga Trading center in Lwengo district.

The accident involved the Boda boda riders, commuter Taxi, Fuso truck and Global coach.

According to eye witnesses, the accident happened when a speeding commuter taxi registration number UAU 710U reportedly had a head-on with a Fuso truck while trying to avoid knocking a cow that was crossing the road.

Scovia Birungi, the Masaka Region Traffic Police commander has confirmed the accident saying that at least 12 people that were traveling in the taxi died on the spot. Two other people that died were pedestrians.

Birungi said that there are still fears that the death toll can increase since those that were rushed to hospital are said to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, she blamed the accident on speeding and reckless driving by the commuter taxi driver saying that he could have saved the passengers if he was not speeding.

“The taxi drivers should always in charge of lives of people, and therefore should take the responsibility to save them.” Birungi said.

The injured people have been taken to Masaka region referral hospital and the bodies of the deceased have been taken to the hospital mortuary.