Over 100 Torture Cases Recorded Since January – Report

The Uganda Human Rights Commission has so far recorded 108 torture cases in the first six months of 2017.

Chairperson Medi Kaggwa says these cases have been hard to investigate since many are committed by the police that is mandated to carry out the investigations.

“The complaints we get are mostly from the vulnerable people. The 90% of the people who suffer are the ordinary people. That’s why we are very keen to see that these people are compensated,” Kagwa said.

“Quite often, torture is done by the police and yet they are the ones wwho are supposed to receive the complaints and forward these files to DPP’s office. The challenge here is, they can’t prosecute themselves,” he added.

The report comes at the time the country prepares to commemorate the International day in support of Victims of Torture on 26th June 2017.