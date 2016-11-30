Otafiire Cautions Against M7 Succession Debate

By Serestino Tusingwire

Minister of Justice and constitutional Affairs Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire has cautioned against the presidential succession debate.

Otafiire says Museveni has just started a new term and people should let him do his work instead of dragging him into a debate on who will succeed him.

“The man has just taken office and everyone is busy talking about his succession, really when is he dying?” Kahinda wondered

He said this while at an event on the construction of Mitooma Justice centre at Mitooma district headquarters on Tuesday.

Otafiire also added that if the President does what is expected of him very well, there are also chances that parliament can renew his contract.

“NRM has a majority in parliament. We can choose to nominate him in 2021, will you drown yourselves?” Kahinda asked.

It should be noted that the constitution bars any one to stand as a president beyond the age of 75. Last month, while in Luweero, Museveni said that although succession talks are important, there are still time for that.