Opposition MPs Criticize Budget Allocations

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Winnie Kiiza, has criticized the government for the way it allocated funds to different sectors in the budget.

Kiiza was speaking at a news conference with other opposition lawmakers at parliament during which she faulted the government for poor prioritization and neglecting important sectors of the economy.

Government says the Shs29 trillion budget that was passed last week is aimed at developing the country’s infrastructure, energy sector and boosting agriculture production. But the opposition MPs argue that the allocated expenditures exceed the revenue that the government expects to collect.

“Any budget requires the person budgeting to be having a balanced budget. Meaning that the revenue should be equal to the expenditure, which is not the case to the 2017/18 financial budge,” Mrs Kiiza said.

Winnie Kiiza also criticized the government for what she called poorly prioritizing allocations to important sectors like tourism. Butambala County MP, Muwanga Kivumbi, scoffed at the budget saying that almost half of it will be funded by donors.

“We have a government which cannot pay arrears, it cannot pay what people owe them,” Kivumbi said.

The legislators also faulted the government for accumulating a huge debt which they say ultimately affects economic development.

“What Ugandans should know is that government of Uganda can only be able fund 55% of its budget, not 75% as finance minister said. And on that 55% (15.9 trillion), 2.8 trillion is meant to serve debts,” Mrs Kiiza remarked.