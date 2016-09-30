Onyango Gives Back to Former club

By Serestino Tusingwire

The record breaking Uganda Cranes shot-stopper Denis Masinde Onyango recently paid a courtesy visit to his former club, SC Villa which he gave sports equipment.

Onyango who interacted with SC Villa players, fans and management, donated eight balls and three pairs of goalkeeping gloves.

By doing this, Onyango was thanking the club management for making him what he is today.

He was also aiming at motivating the club and country players to keep determined hoping they can make it to the international level.

Onyango is currently ranked the 10th best goalkeeper in the world by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS).

Onyango had a great season by helping Uganda cranes qualify for the AFCON2017 and his club Mamelodi Sundowns win CAF champions league and compete in club FIFA world cup.

He is ranked ahead of many big names including; Cech Republic/Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, Samir Handanovic (Slovenia/FC Inter Milano) and Marc André Ter Stegen (Germany/FC Barcelona) on the 13 man list that was won by Bayern Munich’s Manuer Neur.

He is also on the final shortlist of the best African footballer based in Africa.