Onduparaka Starts Campaign To End Hooliganism

By Emmanuel Sekago

Onduparaka Football Club has started a campaign to overcome hooliganism among their fans and fans of other clubs in the Azam Uganda Premier League.

This comes up after Onduparaka fans clashed with KCCA FC fans on the Saturday of 25th Feb 2017 at Philip Omondi Lugogo stadium in the 75th minute which led to pouring of blood following exchanged blows and stones by fans of both clubs.

A few days later, this same incident also happened when Onduparaka was playing Police FC also at Phillip omondi stadium.

The competitions committee failed to spot out whose fans broke the ice to spark the violence and decided to fine both clubs involved in the saga and warned other clubs plus the affected clubs on a tougher penalty next time such happens.

The caterpillars have started a campaign code named SAY NO TO HOOLIGANISM that will always be posted alongside their official communications to their fans and request fans to spread the awareness by sharing