Okello Dixon Excited about Morgan Heritage Gig

Renowned city events security guru Okello Dixon aka James Bond is in things yet again. This comes after he landed a mega cash deal to handle the security at the upcoming Morgan Heritage concert.

Okello sealed the deal with the organizers led by Buzz Events boss Julius Kyazze. Okello is super excited about the opportunity and promises tight security on the D-day.

“I am once again going to be in charge of a high profile event and it will be the Morgan Heritage concert. I am as always going to give the best I can possibly give and certain security will be good,” Dixon told this website.

The much-anticipated concert featuring the Jamaican Royal reggae family is scheduled for Thursday, April 13th, 2017 at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Okello has handled other concerts featuring international stars including Sean Paul, Konshens and many others.