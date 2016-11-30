Oil Cash Probe Committee Gets One-month Extension

By Serestino Tusingwire

The select committee probing the Shs6 billion bonus given to government to shots for their alleged participation in an oil case against Heritage oil company, has been given another month to continue their investigations.

The committee was given two months effective of 15th January, 2017 in which to work and table a report to the floor of parliament regarding its findings in the golden handshake saga.

However, according to the committee chairman Abdul Katuntu, the time given to them wasn’t enough to grill all the parties involved and make a report. He therefore hopes that by the end of this one month, his committee will have completed the investigations and made the report available.

“We lost out on time because the people who had to be interviewed were many, however, we do think that within four weeks, we shall be ready with the report,” Katuntu said.

During this period, they are also expected to meet President Museveni who reportedly gave a go ahead for the reward.