Odonga Otto Summoned over Threatening Violence

Court in Kitgum has issued fresh summons to the controversial Arru South county MP, Odonga Otto over accusations of threatening violence in the aftermath of the 2016 general elections.

According to the summons issued by Kitgum Grade One Magistrate Isaac Rukundo, Otto is accused of threatening violence, obstructing electoral officers, inciting violence and destruction of electoral materials during election period.

It is alleged that Otto organised a mob to storm Pader Central Police Station disrupting an application filed by former Aruu South Parliamentary contender James Nabinson Kidega.

Before the issuing of the summons, Magistrate Rukundo first observed that the continuous absenteeism of the defendants is delaying the hearing and conclusion of the matter, thereby wasting the time of state witnesses who are always present in court.

Therefore, court has given Otto an ultimatum of two weeks to appear for hearing or risks being penalized.