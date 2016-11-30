News From The Rest Of The Wold

Kenya’s main opposition figure, Raila Odinga, who is widely expected to stand against President Uhuru Kenyatta in an election in August, was treated in hospital for food poisoning on Wednesday.

Raila was taken to Karen hospital after he complained of stomach ache. He was supposed to be in his office for a series of meetings.

“He was treated for normal food poisoning earlier today and he is back home,” his spokesman Denis Onyango said, adding that the illness was not severe.

He was treated and discharged from the hospital with some of his handlers saying he is expected to fly to South Africa Thursday to visit his daughter Rosemary.

Rosemary is recuperating in South Africa after an operation in Kenya. She is in the company of her mother Ida Odinga and sister Winnie Odinga

Odinga, 72, recently formed a new opposition coalition called NASA with three other parties.

The political alliance has yet to name its flagbearer for the coming election but Odinga is seen as a strong contender to challenge Kenyatta who is standing for the ruling Jubilee coalition.