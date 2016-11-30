Obsessions’ Jackie O Ballooned Again

Singer Jackie Tusiime is baking a ban in her womb after swallowing a live Seed again.

The former Obsessions member already has a daughter with her husband Cremear Ssempijja, who works with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in the clearing and forwarding department.

Sources reveal that the dark-skinned gorgeous struggling musician is in her third trimester. A source close to the couple intimates that of late Jackie no longer moves and is always at home because she is always feeling tired.

Jackie revealed to her fans on social media that she is having sleepless nights as a result of the pregnancy. “Sleepless nights, third trimester woes…always feeling tired” Jackie posted on her Facebook wall.

Jackie and Ssempijja walked down the aisle on August 20th, 2016 and held a glamorous reception at Speke Resort Munyonyo, just a week after she officially introduced him to her parents in Bushenyi.