Nwagi Exports Booty To South Africa

Curvaceous songbird Winnie Nwagi is finally enjoying the fruits of her sweat.

Our Snoops reveal that the Swangz Avenue singer early this week flew to South Africa for a music gig. The sexy ‘Musawo’ hit maker landed in South Africa on Wednesday ahead of her much anticipated performance at the ‘Kano Kozze Musawo Ndiwamululu’ themed show on Saturday March 25th, 2017 at Club Red Randburg in Johannesburg.

Nwagi is expected to perform alongside ‘Owooma’ star Geo Steady whom she travelled with, Ambassador Ssali and Hassan Ndugga. Ever since she was confirmed for the gig, Nwagi never stopped talking about the show and she could not wait to fly to Madibaland.

