Nwagi Defends Meddie Ssentongo Fling

Diva Winnie Nakanwagi aka Winnie Nwagi has finally come out to defend her sexual affair with socialite Bad Black’s ex-lover Meddie Ssentongo.

Apart from Bad Black, Ssentongo has dated several other babes like Anita Kyarimpa aka Fabiola, Kenyan model Corazon Kwamboka, Natty K, among others.

However, according to our Snoops, Nwagi opened a can of worms for herself a few days back when she took to social media and posted about her romping with Ssentongo, who allegedly enjoyed her Kandahar early last year by posting thus; “Kissing Meddy Ssentongo is not a crime because he is some handsome guy who deserve it. Wama fans check here and see why I did it.”

This however didn’t go down well with many of her ardent fans and here are some of their reactions;

Justin Bang Wamala: Madam Nwagi I like you and like your music but stop doing such in public just value yourself and you will be different and you will remain beautiful to everyone love u..

Muhame Bachaan: ooops winie, it is handsome or mny. dont let us far away

Robert Ssesanga: Okay, naye respect 4 yr husband is gone 2 dogs! Gwe tolaba munange…

Samhil Shaun Ivan: Hahahahaha Wat u mean u have to kiss evry handsome guy dats childish…