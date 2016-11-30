Ntale’s Rival Vinka In S.Africa For Video Shoot

Hardly three months into the music industry, Irene Ntale’s nemesis Veronica Luggya, popularly known as Vinka is taking the music scene by storm.

Our Snoops intimate that the Swangz Avenue singer early this week flew to South Africa for a video shoot of one of her latest songs.

Much as the title for the song hasn’t been revealed yet, Snoops at Swangz intimate that she will be doing visuals of her latest track ‘I’m in the mood’, which is already doing rounds on airwaves.

This comes a few days after Vinka doing several gigs around schools in Uganda, which she put on hold until she returns.

On returning, Vinka is expected to resume her countrywide tour as she roots for support ahead of the 2017 Buzz Teenz Awards (BTA). We are told that she is also working on some music projects with dancehall star Vampino.