Ntale Teases Dudes With Juicy Curves

Songbird Irene Ntale caused endless scrotal eruptions for dudes at Miami beach in Florida, where she had gone for a short holiday.

While in Miami, Ntale spent most of her free time at the beach, where she appeared to be so carefree she even freely flaunted her curves around,  something she rarely does in Uganda.

Donning a blue swimming costume, Ntale was  seen enjoying riding a water bike while flashing her juicy thighs, after which she for a walk in the woods.

Ntale has been cooling off the stress she suffered after falling out with her former bosses at Swangz Avenue, who replaced her with her  former   manager Vinka.

