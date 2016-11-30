Menu

Ntale Flaunts Flesh @ Miami Beach

Songbird Irene Ntale is currently in USA for her upcoming show in Massachusetts that is scheduled for Saturday  March 18th, 2017 at Club Rhinos in Waltham, MA.

Ntale caused massive erections and blistering temperatures in men’s southern departments while at Miami Beach where she flaunted her well-toned body.

While enjoying a spot of sunbathing, Ntale seemed to be in good spirits as she flaunted her incredible figure to admirers at the beach.

Despite accusations of bleaching, Ntale this time round allowed her natural beauty to shine through without  makeup, whilst she concealed her romantic eyes behind a pair of shades.

 

