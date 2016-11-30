Nsamizi Army School wins Entebbe Zone Primary Athletics

By Emmanuel Sekago

Nsamizi Army School is the champion of Entebbe Zone Primary schools athletics championship. They toppled 31 other schools in a three-day event that took place at Lake Victoria Primary School.

They garnered a total of 670 points to be crowned overall winners as well as the Zone A winners.

Katabi based St Joseph Primary School finished in second place with 656 points and the Zone B winners.

Deputy Mayor Richard Sekyondo presided over the closing ceremony.

He appreciated all the participating schools and assured Entebbe Primary Schools Sports committee of financial support as they prepare for the National Athletics Championships slated to take place on May 8, 2017 in Luweero District.

Over the years, the Entebbe Primary Schools committee has decried the poor facilitation and funding from Entebbe Municipal Council.

As a result, the sports committee could not organize discus and Javelin competitions due to lack of equipment.

The primary Schools participated in different Athletics categories including Relays, 100m, 200m, 400m, 50m, 60m, short and long jump.

When the team prepares for the national championships, a select side of the best performers will be picked to represent the Entebbe Zone and Wakiso District as a whole.

Top 20 Schools:

Nsamizi Army (670)

St Joseph Katabi (656)

Changsha (589)

Lake Victoria School (516)

Uganda Airforce (511)

Marine Base (487)

Kiwafu Primary School (473)

Kigungu Primary School (444)

Chadwick Namate (434)

Nakiwogo Primary School (432)

Kiwafu Moslem (392)

St. Thereza (290)

E.W.A (275)

Calvary (265)

St. Kizito (251)

Entebbe Educational Centre (246)

St. Joseph’s Katabi (238)

St. Mary’s (208)

St. Agnes (202)

Bugonga Boys (176)