NRM’s Mulindwa Acquitted Of Assault Charges

By Emmanuel Sekago

The Chief Magistrates Court in Masaka, presided over by the Grade One Magistrate Byarugaba Adams on Tuesday acquitted NRM Communications Officer, Rogers Mulindwa of assault charges against him.

Eddie Bindhe, a local journalist attached to Uganda Radio Network (URN) had dragged Mulindwa to court accusing him of maliciously damaging his glasses and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that on May 12th 2015 at Garden Courts Hotel during NRM leaders meeting presided over by Rt Hon Secretary Justine Lumumba, Mulindwa strangled this journalist while executing his work and damaged his glasses and caused bodily harm.

In his judgment, Byarugaba said there was no evidence of alleged assault and that the Medical Officer brought as a witness, Dr Ssenyonjo Mbazira Francis could not even recall the body part injured or even the nature of the injury. Court observed that the medical form was casually filled.

Court also found a lot of inconsistencies in the evidence against Mulindwa, where Bindhe alleged being strangled but none of his 6 witnesses echoed the same. None of his witness showed up for the ruling.

The complainant failed to provide court with exhibits of broken glasses. There was also a contradiction as pictures of the same were taken on August 16th 2016 but tendered to police in February 2016.

Court further queried how an incident of such nature involving high profile politicians would not be covered by any of the 12 local journalists who were present.

There was no video evidence tendered to court. The Hotel too denied knowledge of the same; Rogers Mulindwa was seen in Masaka thankful to God for answering his prayers being the first time in court .