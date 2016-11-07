Menu

NRM’s Annet Nyakecho Reinstated as MP for Tororo North County

The Court of Appeal has re-instated NRM’s Annet Nyakecho as the validly elected MP for Tororo North Constituency.

Nyakecho was re-instated after 3 justices; Deputy  Chief Justice  Steven Kavuma, Paul Mugamba and Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, allowed Nyakecho’s  appeal against the decision of Mbale High Court which had nullified her election on grounds that the said election was not conducted in compliance with electoral laws.

The justices in their unanimous ruling read by the Deputy Registrar Deo  Nzeyimana said the results in the two contentious polling stations that were not included did not affect the result of the election in any substantial manner as her rival Geoffrey Ekanya had alleged.

The justices  overturned the High Court decision for  the Electoral Commission  to conduct a by-election and instead confirmed Nyakecho as the Tororo North Constituency MP but ordered that each party bears its own costs.

After the ruling, Nyakecho said “It has not been easy, but I thank God finally justice has been done.”

