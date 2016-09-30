NRM Takes Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo To UK

By Henry Mulindwa

The ruling party-NRM has intensified its push for middle income status among Ugandans by 2020; this time taking the campaign to its diaspora members.

Red Pepper exclusively reports that the party, through its UK chapter led by Baliikya Wakame Drake has organized a Wealth Creation Summit due in May 2017 in London.

Speaking to Red Pepper at NRM offices in Kampala, NRM diaspora league coordinator for Canada Nalongo Jane Kalumba said that Ugandans in the Diaspora have the capacity to invest back home because government has fertilized the environment to allow this to happen.

“It has set up incentives, programs and relevant offices have been equipped to favorably handle these unconditional investors. Regardless of political affiliation, Museveni’s government now encourages Ugandan investors in Agriculture through its program of Wealth Creation” she said.

She said the summit will be graced by party chairman Yoweri Museveni and other officials and that, it doesn’t segregate whether opposition or NRM.

Wakame said that this summit will bring together international investors and the Ugandan business community including cultural entertainment from Uganda amongst other things. NRM Chapter leaders on continental Europe and the US have also been invited for this summit.

“We need to work with government to tap into their skills acquired in the Diaspora. I believe this would be beneficial to our mother country Uganda. This investment and wealth creation summit is long overdue because the Diaspora fraternity is anxious to collectively make a contribution to their mother country by mobilizing their contacts over the years and channel them into Uganda to bolster wealth creation” he said.

Meanwhile, NRM Diaspora league boss Abbey Walusimbi warned Ugandans in diaspora against divisionism based on tribes and religion. He also urged UK- chapter members to work towards unity and shun all those who try to divide them. He said this weakens the party.

“We are now in discussions with the President to set up a Diaspora village where business can be set up and run in a single location with government help. Ugandans in the Diaspora can help develop the tailoring industry; it can offer a huge boost in terms of remittances and jobs to our people” he noted.

Mayor Tolla Muganzi the Secretary in charge of Mobilization stated that 2017 is going to be a year for steady progress.

“This will happen only through massive mobilization of resources, tourism, trade, wealth creation and promoting our culture through entertainment. This summit is going to feature all that” he said.