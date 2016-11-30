NRM Loses North County by-election

By Serestino Tusingwire

The ruling National Resistance Movement on Thursday lost the Aruu North Country by-election to an independent candidate despite all the collective efforts to add up on its big number it already has in parliament.

The race had seven candidates but at the end of the day Ms Achiro who contested as an independent candidate but backed by FDC managed to win.

NRM’s Nabinson Kidega came second to Achiro who garnered 16,608 votes (63.36 percent).

Kidega polled 8,450 votes (32.75 percent), Bernard Ology Obina of the Democratic Party polled 411 votes (1.59 percent). David Ojera got 54 votes [0.21 percent], Justine Boswell Oryema, polled 173 votes (0.67 percent) while Henry Komakech Banya got 108 votes (0.42 percent).

The District returning officer Joseph Omona declared Ms Achiro the new Aruu North MP at 11 pm.

It should be noted that President Museveni camped in the area to campaign for Kidega but seemingly failed to convince the voters to support his ‘boy’.

In her victory speech, Achiro said; “My team faced a lot of intimidation and financial challenges but we sailed through. The people of Aruu have spoken and decided who they want as leader and that I promised to lead them”.

The seat fell vacant in February after the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court decision to nullify Ms Achiro’s victory citing non-compliance with electoral laws. Achiro was sued by Kidega but again failed to go through.