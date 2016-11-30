NRM EALA Candidates Finally Unveiled

By Serestino Tusingwire

NRM’s parliamentary caucus meeting at State house Entebbe finally elected six candidates to vie for positions at the East African Legislative Assembly.

These were elected on Wednesday evening despite the first Tuesday meeting which got botched over disagreement on the number of slots to be voted.

The six successful candidates defeated nearly forty other candidates in the race to represent the party in the regional assembly.

The elected candidates include; Musamali Paul who emerged top with 167 votes, former Internal Affairs Minister Rose Akol garnered 139, George Odongo and Kasamba Mathias tied at 119. Two time MP and minister Mary Mugyenyi got 115 while former NRM youth chairman Dennis Namara garnered 114 votes.

Other EALA seat hopeful, SoftPower Communications boss, Sarah Kagingo lost it with 84 votes.

The selected candidates will be sent to parliament for the final voting which will be held on 27th February, 2017.