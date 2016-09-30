NRM Divided As Kabanda Impresses On TV Political Show

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party is awash with discussion about one of its youthful leader’s performance on a local television station.

David Kabanda, president of the Youth For National Salvation appeared on Kamwokya based NBS TV to discuss the upcoming LC1 election in the country.

The latest we have gathered is that a section of the mostly youthful NRM members think Kabanda did a good job with his analysis on TV while others think otherwise.

“To me he was articulate and made points that resonate with us on the issues. If he keeps it this way, then he promises to be one of the city’s most sought after analysts,” an NRM youth leader intimated to us.

Kabanda who is contesting to become President of an African – Chinese youth association has in the recent past become active on social media sites especially twitter in a bid to become tech savvy.

He has recently revealed his intentions to say bye to his offside romps and officially get a better half.