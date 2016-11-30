NRM Boss’ Hotel closed Over Shs176m Debt

By Milton Emmy Akwam

LIRA: Just few months after Sudhir’s Crane Bank was taken over by bank of Uganda (BOU) and later sold to Dfcu Bank, the freezing economy has again punched Lira’s top hotel.

Shower Trade Lira Hotel popularly known as St. Lira Hotel, owned by the former Minister of Lands and Urban Development, also the current NRM national vice chairperson for northern Uganda, Sam Engola has been closed over accumulated debts.

On Monday morning, officials from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) stormed the senior quarters’ based hotel, sealing off the main entrance (reception) with a ‘protective seal’.

In their notice placed at the main entrance, URA wrote, “This place is sealed off over debts. For more information, call URA on………. Take notice that tempering with this seal is a criminal offense”.

Ian Muhimbise Rumanyika, the Manager Public and Corporate Affairs at URA said that after several meetings with the management to pay its obligations but in vain, there was no option but to shut it.

“The liability of Lira Hotel from 2012 to date stands at Shs176, 364,030. It included VAT, Income Tax, Cooperation Tax and PAYE,” he told this website on phone on Monday afternoon.

Muhimbise added: “we have had several meetings, signed MOU with them and written several letters reminding them to commit but still they could not comply.”

The URA official says VAT was the most highly defaulted with its figures standing at Shs130, 135,662.

It is followed by Cooperation Tax that stood at Shs27, 250,050, among others.

After Club 24/7 that URA closed nearly three years ago over roughly Shs200m debts, Lira Hotel becomes the second hotel in the region to be closed over debts.

This website understands that the hotel’s cheapest room was going for Shs105, 000 (single room) per night and shs160, 000 for double room with breakfast.

The hotel had close to 50 workers ranging from causal laborers to employed staff.

Shockingly, with many workshops and trainings that the hotel have been procuring from almost all government ministries and NGOs, fetching millions of shillings, it could not survive closure.