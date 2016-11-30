Noth Korea’s Kim Jong-un Declares war against US as Donald Trump is urged to Assassinate Him

North Korea warned it is ready to deliver the “most ruthless blow”, as a major US naval exercise ramps up tensions in the region

KIM Jong-un has placed his country on the “brink of war” as a high-profile defector urged US President Donald Trump to assassinate the despot North Korean leader before he fires his nuclear weapons at America and the UK.

Yesterday Trump pledged to ramp up defences against Pyongyang as he met China’s president Xi Jinping for crunch talks in Florida.

Trump’s warning comes as a massive joint naval exercise involving Japan, South Korea and the US was being held this week aimed at countering the threat from North Korean submarines – ramping up the tense situation in the region.

This training was branded “reckless” by North Korea’s foreign ministry who said it was driving the Korean peninsula to the “brink of war”.

Kym Hyong-Jun, North Korea’s ambassador to Moscow has told Trump that it was ready to respond if these operations challenged their country.

“Our army has already said that if there will be even the smallest provocation from the United States during exercises, we are ready to deliver the most ruthless blow,” said Mr Hyong-Jun.

“We have the readiness and ability to counter any challenge from the US.”

The prospect of World War Three has already moved terrifyingly closer this week not just because of the tense situation on the Korean peninsula, but after Trump’s missile attack on the Syrian regime, following its alleged chemical weapons massacre which killed 100 people.

Outraged Trump ordered the missile strikes just a day after he pointed the finger at Assad for this week’s chemical attack.

A high-profile defector predicted Kim Jong-un WILL use nuclear weapons against the US and UK – unless they “eliminate him” first.

Thae Yong Ho fears the world should be prepared because Kim is “desperate in maintaining his rule by relying on his [development of] nuclear weapons and ICBM”.

ICBM are intercontinental ballistic missiles – deadly rockets which could in theory be capable of hitting the US.

North Korea is estimated to have more than eight nuclear weapons but has not yet been able to show that it can attach them to a rocket capable of hitting the US.

Trump had piled on the pressure ahead of his first high-stakes meeting with President Jinping by saying he would take action against Kim Jong-un if China failed to step up.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said he would “certainly be prepared to act alone against North Korea”.

He added: “But I think China will want to be stepping up.”

Watch this space