North Korea Leader Petitions Non-Alignment Movement Over U.S Hostility

President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Yong Nam has jotted a dossier to the Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement revealing how his country has continued to be undermine its sovereignty.

In a letter dated March 04 2017, Kim Yong Nam revealed how aggressive military exercises are being held continuously against DPRK against the fundamental principle of the NAM.

Kim’s letter reads in verbatim;

Currently a very grave situation is being created on the Korean peninsula, contrary to the noble idea of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Peace against war is a fundamental principle of the NAM since its foundation, which is reaffirmed at the final document adopted at the 17th NAM Summit held successfully thanks to your government’s sincere efforts last year.

In view of the current peace and security on the Korean peninsula and the Asia-Pacific region, aggressive military exercises are being held continuously against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), which create grave situation that seriously affects world peace and security.

The United States has unfolded the largest ever 2joint military war games like ‘Key Resolve” and “Foal Eagle” by bringing into south Korea its huge strategic nuclear assets including nuclear-capable aircraft carrier “Calvin Schnoor”, nuclear-capable strategic bombers like “B-52” and “B-1B”, and stealth fighters like “F-22” and “F-35”.

The current war game, unlike previous exercises which involved units above division level, has mobilized units above the level of battalions with the aim of putting into practice their extremely provocative and aggressive war scenarios “to openly remove the North’s nuclear facilities and missiles.”

The U.S has for over 60 years waged such war games against DPRK, and now entered the dangerous phase of breaking into a war at any moment.

As is well known to anyone, the joint war game is in every way an extremely aggressive and adventurous nuclear war drill which aims to “overthrow” the DPRK, which constitutes a grave threat to peace and security not only on the Korean peninsula but in the whole world.

Our measures to strengthen nuclear forces is a lawful exercise of the right to self-defence against the constant nuclear threat and blackmail posed by the U.S. against the DPRK over more than half a century, and the our recent test-fire of the surface-to-surface medium to long-range ballistic missile “Pukguksong-2” is part of our such measures

We will make all our efforts including further boosting our nuclear forces to defend our national sovereignty and the right to existence, and to safeguard peace and security on the Korean peninsula and of the world, as long as the U.S. continues to hold large-scale nuclear war games, with mobilization of huge strategic nuclear assets, which are staged at our doorstep disguising them as “annual and defensive” events.

We express the expectation that the NAM, with the basic mission to preserve peace against war, pays due attention to the grave situation created on the Korean peninsula, and extend full support and solidarity to the sincere efforts of the DPRK to avert the danger of nuclear war and to safeguard peace and security on the Korean peninsula and of the world.

Such solidarity measures fully accord with the Paragraph 5, 15, and 26.5 of the Chapter 1 of the final document adopted at the 17th NAM Summit which stated resolute opposition to and condemnation of aggressive joint military exercises, the use of or threat to use of force against the NAM member states as flagrant violation of the principles of the UN Charter, and as an act of aggression, as well as to the missions of the NAM as a genuine force of peace against war.