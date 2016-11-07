North Korea Issues ‘Final’ Warning To U.S Over Hostile Sanctions

The Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has issued a ‘final’ statement over the vicious sanctions and pressure mounted to them by the United States (U.S.)

North Korea government says that whereas it is a legitimate and righteous measure for self-defense to protect the sovereignty and the right to existence of the country and nation, U.S is using its development of nuclear force as a pretext for its hostile sanctions in contrary to UN Charter.

“Not a single article or provision in the UN Charter and other international laws stipulates that nuclear test or ballistic rocket launch poses a threat to international peace and security. If, nonetheless, anyone were ever to be held accountable for carrying them out, those countries that have conducted most of the nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches so far should be subject to sanctions before any others,” the statement reads.

“Nevertheless, the U.S. and other hostile forces have constantly waged sanctions and pressure campaign against the DPRK, taking issue with its exercise of the right to self-defense and now they are openly pursuing the criminal intent to completely suffocate the DPRK’s national economy and impoverish the people’s livelihood.”

DPRK statement reads in part:

Their (U.S) sanctions have grown utterly vicious and barbaric today as to try to obliterate the rights to existence and development of the state and people of the DPRK, destroy modern civilization and bring the world back into medieval darkness.

The very nature of these sanctions running counter to the human ethics and civilization finds its expression in the fact that the hostile forces cooked up the so-called “sanctions resolutions” of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in the most despicable and heinous way and are enforcing them upon the international community.

The UN “sanctions resolutions” are so preposterous that the wide-ranging import and export prohibition or restriction enforced by them has included even luxury goods while listing numerous entities and individuals to be subject to sanctions, allegedly aiming to contain the DPRK’s nuclear and ballistic missile-related activities. These “resolutions” are producing endless series of bizarre and ridiculous episodes.

The prohibition on the export of underground resources including coal was indiscriminately expanded and the control over “dual-use” items was exercised in such a careless way that these measures are having adverse consequences for the people’s livelihood and normal economic activities.

Last year, the customs office of a certain country seized even frozen chicken, cosmetics packaging and zipper tab production equipment and materials as well as frequency stabilizers and voltage regulators to be used at fishery stations, and returned them after several months.

These are only few of many cases which testify to the fact that the “sanctions resolutions” rigged up at the UNSC allegedly to protect the international peace and security are actually pursuing the nefarious objective of impeding the development of the overall national economy of the DPRK.

The “Resolution 2270” coercively adopted at the UNSC was weird enough to include recreational sports equipment in the list of luxury goods.

As the result, a country in Europe is prohibiting the export of sports equipment and apparatus to the DPRK such as ski, yacht, mountaineering boots, snowmobile, snow groomer and even billiard table for the reasons of implementation of the “resolution”.

Another country prohibits the export of sports apparatus including sports firearms, ammunitions and archery equipment that the DPRK used to import regularly, for fear of violating the “sanctions resolutions”.

In November 2016, seven sets of diving flippers addressed to the Rungna Dolphinarium in Pyongyang were confiscated by the customs office in a European country as they were classified as luxury goods.

It had been decided to hold the 2017 World Junior Judo Championship and 2018 IWF (International Weightlifting Federation) Junior World Championship in the DPRK, but the venues have now changed to other countries. One country has denied entry visas to the teams and delegations of the DPRK to attend the international sports tournaments while the support grants legally provided by the International Olympic Committee and other international sports federations are not being remitted to the DPRK.

Archery equipment would never become ballistic rockets and sports rifles could never be used to launch nuclear warheads, but some countries either being overpowered by or blindly following the high-handed practices of the hostile forces are bringing disgrace to the ideal and purpose of sports.