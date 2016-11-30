North Korea Ambassador Warns U.S On Uganda Cooperation

By Patrick Ocaido

Ri Hung Guk, the chargé d’affaires a.i, of the Democratic Peoples’ Republic of Korea (DPRK) Embassy, Kampala has warned Donald Trump’s U.S against interfering with Uganda’s cooperation.

During an exclusive interview on Tuesday, Ri Hung Guk said that U.S should not attempt to antagonize DPRK-Uganda ties, saying that these two countries have historic relations of friendship, cooperation and solidarity which have been long established during the independence struggle.

This statement comes a week after U.S put immense pressure on Uganda to sever diplomatic relations with the DPRK in a bid to implement the UN resolutions imposed on the DPRK. U.S’ aim is to totally disrupt the traditional ties of friendship and cooperation that happily exist between the DPRK and Uganda.

“They (U.S) press Uganda to stop bilateral cooperation of ordinary nature, and go the length of threatening imposition of sanctions on individual government officials. These facts clearly reveal the extremity of the hostile policy against the DPRK, and high-handedness of big powers toward the small countries,” Ri Hung Guk said.

Mr. Ri added that giving into such unreasonable pressures would lead the African countries being victimized to the West’s power politics and acts of interference.

“Any attempt by the hostile forces to turn Uganda into an enemy of the DPRK is taken not only as a foolish and disgraceful conduct, but an open act of interference in the internal affairs of an independent sovereign state,” Ri said.

He adds, “It is the invariable and steadfast position of the government of the DPRK to continue to further strengthen the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation with Uganda and other African countries, on the principles of independence, equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit.”

It should be remembered that UN sanctions were imposed on North Korea for its rampant nuclear tests and missile launches. However, Ri Hung Guk insists that it is U.S that compelled his country to ‘go nuclear.’

“The DPRK’s nuclear deterrent is purely for self-defensive. The U.S. and other hostile forces’ assertion that the DPRK nuclear weapons are threats to world peace is utterly nonsense. No one with reason will agree that the peace-loving DPRK, a small developing country, would attack the U.S, the single largest superpower, unless it is provoked,” he said.

He cited massive joint military exercises of the U.S and South Korea which are now underway with the huge mobilization of all kinds of up-to-date weaponry including nuclear capable aircraft carrier and nuclear capable strategic bombers.

“The reality clearly testifies to the justification and correctness of the DPRK policy to continue to boost nuclear weapons programme to prevent another war on the Korean peninsula, contributing to peace and security in the region and beyond. The anti-DPRK hostile policy of the U.S. and its followers is doomed to fail in the long run,” he said.

State minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem has always insisted that Uganda is a sovereign state and that no country has a right to dictate which people or countries it should cooperate with.