No Salary Arrears for Lukwago – KCCA

Kampala capital city authority technical wing has insisted that the Lord Mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago will not be paid his emoluments until the high court clears him.

This followed the authority council writing to the executive director Jenifer Musisi last month instructing her to pay Lukwago’s emolument since November 2013 to May 2016 when he was impeached from office.

While presenting the report from the technical wing today, the deputy ED, Andrew Kitata said Lukwago will only be paid his money after the court has cleared him.

Kitata explained that as the technical wing, they cannot release money until court orders them to do so.

He however added advised Lukwago to remain patient as they await the final decision from court.

It Should be remembered that Lukwago was controversially impeached from the office of the lord mayor in November 2013 on allegations that he was incompetent. His salary and other benefits were there halted.

Its from this point therefore that after resuming his office for the second term, Lukwago wants all the money that was supposed to be paid to him by then get paid to him now since the high court didn’t find him guilty of the alleged cases.