No Peace Talks Before the Release of Omusinga Mumbere – Kasese MPs

By Serestino Tusingwire

Kasese District leaders have requested President Yoweri Museveni to release the Rwenzururu leader, Charles Wesley Mumbere, who is currently remanded at Luzira Maximum Security Prison in order to allow room for dialogue and peace talks.

The leaders who met the president on Wednesday at his farm at Kisozi, in Gomba district, argued that releasing Mumbere would allow for dialogue and peace talks to calm the tensions that have plagued the Rwenzori region since 2014.

The leaders from Kasese District, including the district chairperson; Geoffrey Bigogo; Bishop of Rwenzori, Jackson Nzerebende; the Leader of Opposition, Winnie Kiiza and legislators including Williams Nzoghu and Robert Centenary met with the president to discuss the recent unrest in the district.

“Our meeting with the president was not for dialogue, we had requested if we are to engage in the dialogue regarding the Obusinga, the head of the delegation must be the king.” Centenary said.

He added that the group also presented their views on arbitrary arrests and extortion by security officers, which prompted the President to issue a warning against blackmail.

The Kasese leaders also want government to compensate families that lost their relatives and their property during the army operations against suspected Rwenzururu royal guards.

Centenary was quick to dismiss talk that their meeting with the President would compromise their stand against what they considered to be violations of human rights against the people of Kasese.

The President promised to look into the proposals and continue discussions on restoring peace in Kasese with the political leaders.