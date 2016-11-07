Menu

No More Min-dresses and Sleeve­less Blouses – MPs Unanimously Agree

Sec­tions of law­mak­ers have sup­ported the pro­vi­sion of a strict dress code for Pub­lic Ser­vants af­ter the gov­ern­ment is­sued a memo warn­ing them to dress de­cently.

Fe­male staff, ac­cord­ing to the new guide­lines will not be al­lowed to show any cleav­age, wear brightly col­ored braids or hair ex­ten­sions, sleeve­less blouses or any cloth­ing made out of see-through ma­te­r­ial.

Their male coun­ter­parts will have to wear long-sleeved shirts, jack­ets and ties, and loose trousers, and who­ever fails to com­ply faces dis­ci­pli­nary sanc­tions.

Re­act­ing to the mat­ter, law­mak­ers in­clud­ing FDC Spokesper­son and Op­po­si­tion Whip Ibrahim Se­mu­jju Nganda as well as Aisha Sekindi and Han­ifa Ka­wooya of the NRM all agreed with the new di­rec­tive.

Ka­wooya (NRM-Sem­bab­ule) who de­scribed her­self as one of the most out­spo­ken ad­vo­cates for women’s rights said that de­cency was a must for all women.

“Why would you move in pub­lic with ex­posed thighs and breasts, all women must be fully cov­ered. A wom­an’s body just like food must be care­fully cov­ered to gain the re­spect it de­serves.” ” she said.

“How many peo­ple would like to be given un­cov­ered food, I guess there is none so all women and men alike must advo­cate for this de­ci­sion,” said Ka­wooya.

Like Ka­wooya, Kalungu woman MP Aisha Sekindi (NRM) said that the pro­vi­sion would help mit­i­gate what she called a waste­ful West­ern Cul­ture.

“I hope this is of good in­ten­tion and we should all sup­port it as women of this coun­try, for the sake of pre­serv­ing our tra­di­tional cul­ture,” she said.

The Op­po­si­tion Chief Whip, Ibrahim Se­mu­jju Nganda (FDC-Ki­ira Mu­nic­i­pal­ity) said that whereas he would sup­port the ini­tia­tive, the gov­ern­ment should bear in mind the im­pli­ca­tions of the said disciplinary ac­tion.

“I am only won­der­ing how gov­ern­ment can for in­stance sack an of­fi­cer for dress­ing a mini-skirt,” he said.

He also blamed the in­creas­ing lev­els of in­de­cency on ab­sence of a clear re­li­gious un­der­tak­ing by Uganda.

“You know we are not a re­li­gious coun­try, if we were, we would not be hav­ing all these things happening,” said Semujju. Se­mu­jju, a Mus­lim him­self, said that gov­ern­ment was chas­ing hot air and ought to be care­ful while implement­ing the pro­vi­sions.

Mean­while, whereas the women will be al­lowed to wear trouser-suits, they have been cau­tioned against wear­ing any tight-fit­ting cloth­ings. The Memo also says that all dresses and skirts must at least be knee-length.

The Min­is­ter of State State for Ethics and In­tegrity Fr Si­mon Lokodo, says that this is in good spirit especially in the face of the anti pornog­ra­phy act.

