No Curfew In Greater Masaka Region – Police

The Uganda Police Force have rubbished allegations that a curfew has been declared in Masaka district following recent brutal attacks against civilians by a gang of unidentified thugs.

A press statement released by the AIGP Asan Kasingye today states thus;

“We have noted with concern reports from a section of the media alleging that Greater Masaka region and four other districts are under a curfew. We want to state that there is no curfew in Greater Masaka region as alleged in the Media.What we have on ground is our Community Policing team that is in the region to sensitize the community on how to prevent and detect crime. They are also there to find solutions to security challenges jointly with the community and have not declared any curfew in the region.”

The statement continues that; “We are aware of the Constitution specifically article 29 (2) (a) which talks about freedom of movement and it states ‘…that every Ugandan shall have the right to move freely throughout Uganda and to reside and settle in any part of Uganda.’ We cannot go against that provision by declaring a curfew. There are also unfounded rumors by a section of the media that the OPC Lwengo is under arrest.

We want to clarify that the OPC is not under arrest actually he is spearheading efforts to fight crime in the district.