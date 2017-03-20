News From The Rest Of The Wold

Nkangi Cited In Multibillion

Lwera Sand Scandal

By Our Reporter

Fallen former Buganda Katikkiro Joash Mayanja Nkangi, who is also a former Uganda Lands Commission chairman, was involved in the multibillion Lwera sand mining scandal.

According to Pepper Snoops, prior to his death, Nkangi was set to appear before the Parliamentary Commission on Natural Resources, to explain circumstances under which he had acquired a title deed for a huge chunk of land on the shores of Lake Victoria in Lwera wetland, which he had sold to a Capital Estates Limited, a company owned by tycoon John Ssebalamu.

Nkangi was also slated to be grilled about how several tycoons who include, John Ssebalamu, Pastor Samuel Kakande and Chinese Companies had acquired title deeds for Lwera wetland and who had given them permission to not only encroach on the wetland but also mine sand.

The bubble bust a few months back after Parliamentarians discovering that during Nkangi’s tenure as the Uganda Land Commission Chairperson, a lot of dubious land transactions had been carried out in several parts of the country.

No wonder president Yoweri Museveni disbanded the Nkagi’s Commission last year and set up a Commission of Inquiry into their activities, which was meant to grill all former ULC boss Nkangi. Unfortunately, he died before being grilled and is to be buried today at his ancestral village in Kanyogoga, Kalungu district.