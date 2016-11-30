Nine Elected for EALA Seats

By Serestino Tusingwire

The East African Legislative Assembly elections finally came to pass with nine members selected to represent Uganda.

The election was concluded last evening and 398 of 428 MPs voted.

The nine candidates who emerged winners out of the 47 candidates that were in the race, were announced by the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga late in the evening.

These include; UPCs Chris Opoka, DPs Fred Mukasa Mbidde, Independent candidate Suzan Nakawauki. The others are Mathias Kasamba, Rose Akol , Dennis Namara, Paul Musamali , George Stephen Odongo and Mary Mugyenyi all of the ruling National Resistance Movement Party.

Earlier the campaigns were characterized by drama as MPs kept singing, shouting drowning the speeches of most aspirants.

The most dramatic moment was when the heckled FDC’s Ingrid Turinawe, making her unable to make her presentation.

MPs accused Turinawe of being behind the pig protests, telling her that they are not pigs and therefore they would not vote her.

This therefore prompted her out of anger to make it clear that they are pigs, causing shock to the nation.

She however managed to get only 25 votes.