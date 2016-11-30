Nigeria President, Buhari Resumes Official Duties Today

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari who returned to Nigeria on Friday after seven weeks of medical leave in London has resumed his official duties today.

Buhari’s assistant Bashir Ahmad tweeted that the president would send a letter to the National Assembly to “formally notify the legislature of his return to the country”.

On Friday the Nigerian leader said he had never before been “so sick” but did not reveal details about his condition, although he did say further medical checks would be necessary.

Critics have questioned whether Buhari is well enough to hold office and his public appearances are set to be scrutinised for any signs of physical weakness.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was left in charge while he was away and it is reported that Osinbajo showed energy as acting leader that was strikingly different to President Buhari’s own style.