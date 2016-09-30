New year’s Rave Party at Trends Lounge Bugolobi

On 31st December, all Kampala roads will lead to Trends bar and Lounge Bugolobi for their hyper new year Rave Party porgies.

The venue has been transformed into a modern disco arena for the partiers to endlessly enjoy their money. Trends Lounge is located in Bugolobi just next to royal suits.

The partiers are therefore encouraged to be braced for a fantastic adventure seeing them through 2016 and usher them into 2017.

According to the management, security has cleared the venue for a colorful fireworks display that are meant to last for more than 15 minutes.

The party will mix smart, nautical and casual attires creating one of the most outlandish club experiences to be found in the city.

DJs ACE and MARK are ready to mix fantastic music till dawn. The will be in company of other guest DJs like SLICK STUART and ROGER.

The hangout is popularly known for hosting classy, juicy babes from MUBS and UCU girls.

This New Year’s Eve falls on a Saturday, giving a great opportunity for relaxing and recovering from fatigue and hungover on Sunday before reporting to work on Monday.