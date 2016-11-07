New Rebel Group Emerges, Puts M7, Muhoozi, MPs’ on Hit List; Top Leader Arrested

By Stuart Yiga

Tension has cropped up within Buikwe District following the arrest of Sunday Lutwama, who is being accused of leading a new rebel group known as ‘Kiyira Defence Force’ Red pepper can exclusively reveal.

Lutwama is a resident of Namengo ward in Lugazi Central Division, Lugazi Municipality in Buikwe District and has been running a retail shop as well as mobile money joint.

The hunt for his whereabouts kicked off immediately intelligence information leaked to security, pinning him to be involved in subversive practices, including overthrowing the elected government which is under the leadership of President Yoweri Museveni.

He was picked by police from Namataba along Kampala-Jinja road before he was transferred to Mukono main Police Station from where he was charged of Treason vide of case reference SD: 13/01/06/17.

Since he was arrested on Thursday, various security organs like; Police’s Crime Intelligence (CI), Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), Chieftaincy Military Intelligence (CMI), among others, have been interrogating him so as to ascertain the truth behind his acts.

Accordingly, the intelligence information so far obtained from our credible sources indicates that many documents have been recovered from Lutwama’s Namengo based residence.

“Part of the documents we found at his home was well written and printed on A4 white papers, but most importantly, we want to find out why he has been mobilizing people to revolt against the legitimate government, maligning Major General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and spreading sectarianism in the country,” a source said.

“….enough is enough, we need to put our hands together and bring to an end the leadership of this Rwandese-Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled us for more than 30 years. A rumour has it that he wants to force onto us his son Muhoozi, we call upon the members of Parliament to also to join the struggle and if you hesitate, don’t ask me what will happen to you..” Lutwama’s documents read in parts.

Besides, security is also holding a renowned businessman from Lugazi identified as Yahaya Asiku alias Cobra to help in the investigations although rumours has it that, his name (Cobra’s) has been dragged into this saga out of malice.

“Who in Lugazi can believe Lutwama’s words? The Cobra we know cannot in anyway involve in any subversive activities, the fact is that, he has been demanding Lutwama money which he refused to pay him and this could be the reason why he is fabricating statements for purposes of tarnishing him,” said Simon Kabisa.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to ensure that a team is sent to Gomba District (where Lutwama hails from) to see whether he has any link with another proclaimed controversial group called Uganda National Revolutionary Front which is believed to have been behind the dropping of anonymous letters at night, warning to attack the area residents of Mpigi, Gomba, and the neigbouring Districts.

When contacted for a comment, the Police Spokes person Asan Kasingye said, he was not yet aware about the case.

Watch this Space!