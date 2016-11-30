New Kyambogo Vice Chancellor Named

By Serestino Tusingwire

Prof. Elly Katunguka was yesterday officially announced as the new Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor.

Prof. Katunguka beat the four other aspirants in the race for the vice chancellor seat, namely; Mr Geoffrey Bakunda, Mr. Aaron Wanyama, Mr Ahmed Kasule and Mr Samuel Kucel.

It should be noted that Prof. Katunguka has been serving as the acting vice chancellor of Kyambogo University for the last two years.

Addressing journalists, the University Council chairperson, Prof John Okedi, said the new VC’s appointment letter is ready and would assume full responsibility anytime.

“Council is satisfied that the entire search process for a new VC has been extremely transparent and we are happy to announce Prof. Katunguka as the New VC in recognition of his contribution towards the development of the university while he served in acting capacity,” Prof. Okedi said.

Katunguka now replaces Prof. Isaiah Omolo Ndiege, whose contract expired on February, 11, 2014.

Prof Ndiege was then forced out of office following unrest among students and lecturers over mismanagement of funds and poor learning infrastructure.

However, despite the appointment of the new VC, many offices in the university including the Dean of Students and University secretary remain unoccupied since majority are in acting capacity.