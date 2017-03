New IUIU Guild President Elected

The Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) has elected a new guild president who will replace the incumbent Shahali Mugamba.

Abubakar Muhammad, who polled 890 votes, scooped the election that was held today at the University’s campus in Kibuli, while Abdul Haadi Iwumbwe came second with 652 votes and Yusuf Muhammad Walakira trailed the pack with 342 votes.

Akampereze, the IUIU Electoral Commission Chairperson, says the elections were free and fair.