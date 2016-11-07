Ndawula To Bounce Back On Radio

A few months ago, former capital radio legendary presenter Alex Ndawula bowed out of radio work after his former employers bid him farewell at a party that was organized at the Kisementi-based Capital radio station premises.

William Pike, the managing director of Capital FM sent Ndawula off with a retirement package of a brand new Toyota Prado and a Shs30m cheque. However, latest info reaching us has it that Ndawula is secretly planning a comeback on the airwaves.

We have learnt that he has been in secret talks with bosses of Hot100 FM, a sister radio of Bukoto based Radio Simba.

Ndawula has been holding negotiation talks with Hot100 directors and is likely to bounce back, presenting a show similar to his former Dance Force Show, although this time round it will be airing on Friday nights.

Sources reveal that the final meetings were held last week and currently they are arranging the programme schedule.

An insider revealed that he is going to be working with Big Kahuna, who is one of Hot100 FM’s finest presenters.

Ndawula was the presenter of the legendary Capital FM’s ‘Dance Force Show’ and had worked for the station for close to 23 years after crossing from Sanyu FM in 1994.

At the time of his retirement, the popular DJ was presenting two shows; ‘Sundowner’ and his renowned Saturday, ‘The Dance Force’.

Meanwhile, his former employers had prevented him from going to another station. We hear the management had not fully worked on his NSSF savings which is likely to be done by January next year.